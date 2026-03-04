JACKSON, Mich — Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney is set to deliver the state of the city address tonight, and downtown parking — a topic that has dominated conversation among drivers and businesses this last year — is expected to be front and center.

WATCH BELOW: Higher fines, new rules: Downtown Jackson parking sparks debate

New downtown parking rules are now in effect, and some business owners say they are already feeling the impact.

Jennifer Givans, who works at the Dirty Bird in downtown Jackson, said the change has been noticeable.

"We've definitely noticed a drastic change in people coming in," Givans said.

Under the new rules, drivers can park for free for two hours or pay $7 for the full day. However, the penalty for not paying has increased — what was once a $7 ticket is now $28.

"The fact that they've raised the price so much if you do get a ticket is making people scared to come down here," Givans said.

As someone who has worked in downtown Jackson for nearly a decade, Givans said parking for employees has also become a challenge.

"I'm here usually to open the restaurant, so I usually have a space, but there's only three to four spots and we have eight to ten people on a day," Givans said.

Ryan Tarrant, president and CEO of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, said the city had been looking at improving infrastructure last year and offered a different perspective on the changes.

"Downtown parking is actually cheaper than it was in the past. Previously it was ten dollars a day to park downtown, now it's seven," Tarrant said.

Tarrant said monthly passes remain available as they were before, and that the most significant change is the increase in ticket prices.

"It was off previously with the tickets being less expensive than the all-day passes," Tarrant said.

Still, Givans said she hopes the current rules are not a permanent solution.

"I just hope they rethink everything. See how it's affecting the businesses down here," Givans said.

We reached out to the city for comment but did not hear back. Coverage of tonight's state of the city address will be available on FOX47News.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

