Strong winds wreaked havoc around Jackson Friday morning.

Jackson County was heavily impacted as the winds downed power poles and power lines.

According to Consumers Energy, about 5,000 customers were without power as crews rushed to make repairs.

Gusty winds downed power poles and power lines Friday, causing outages in my Jackson neighborhood.

"Big gust of wind came. Next thing you know, I heard an explosion," said Bob Warder as poles toppled onto his street.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

High winds knock out power to about 5,000 Jackson neighbors

Fallen poles and lines shut down Page Avenue and left neighbors without power in Michigan Center.

Warder was right next door when it happened.

About when did it happen? I asked him

"Oh, 9:30-9:45, something like that," he said.

I asked him whether he heard the snapping of poles that looked like they had snapped.

"Yeah. It was loud," he said.

A windy winter day in Jackson County left some residents in the dark...and at the very least — disrupted that day for many.

Michigan Center neighbor Douglas Woodring was trying to take Page Avenue home around 11 o'clock. He had to find another route. He said he had "No power for about an hour and a half now" at his home.

Traffic was diverted from Page Avenue as crews brought in new poles.

Over on Napoleon Road — another utility pole nearly toppled by Our Lady of Fatima Church.

Consumers Energy spokesperson Brian Wheeler said Jackson County was heavily hit: "Jackson County has really been one of the more heavily affected areas by this storm today, with over 5,000 customers affected — that's a sizable number."

The outage shut down Michigan Center Schools Friday and multiple businesses were also without power.

With cleanup underway, Wheeler urged neighbors to be extra careful: "If you see a downed power line and it's not being guarded, we want you to be at least 25 feet away. That's a safe distance. And then report that. Let 911 know, call Consumers Energy, so we can make sure we are making those situations safe."

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.