High-Tech Litchfield Window Factory Opens with Governor Whitmer Cutting the Ribbon

Governor Gretchen Whitmer cuts the ribbon, opening a new high-tech LuxWall window factory in Litchfield.

Extremely energy-efficient windows produced here save energy, helping meet emissions goals.

CEO Scott Thomsen's startup LuxWall went from research and development in 2021 to opening the first of two factories slated to open in 2024.

Watch the video for a peek inside the Litchfield factory, Governor Whitmer's remarks, and Thomsen's comments.



In Litchfield, Governor Gretchen Whitmer arrived Monday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new clean energy manufacturing facility.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"When you think about clean energy, the first thing that comes to mind are solar panels, soaring wind turbines, or huge batteries…."

— Governor Whitmer noting clean energy is not just about energy production.

"…but we cannot forget about windows — the single largest source of energy loss in buildings. The LuxWall team has dedicated itself to tackling this challenge head-on."

According to LuxWall CEO Scott Thomsen, his Ypsilanti-based startup has gone from research and development in 2021 to opening this — its first factory — in 2024.

A second factory is slated to open in Detroit within weeks.

Together, says Whitmer: "This is creating more than 450 good-paying high-tech jobs, and building on our advanced manufacturing leadership."

Boosted by a nearly $32M Department of Energy match grant, taking over and modernizing an old Litchfield manufacturing facility, LuxWall looks like exactly the kind of success story Governor Whitmer would like to see as she pursues her vision of rebooting Michigan manufacturing.

I asked CEO Scott Thomsen: Why Litchfield?

"Well we originally were going to be in Romulus, by Detroit — just north of the airport — but we couldn't get power," he says.

The facility in Litchfield had the necessary space and energy infrastructure — the legacy of an old nearby power plant.

The windows produced in Litchfield, says Thomsen, are uniquely energy efficient, making this factory one-of-a-kind in the world.

"People had overlooked the right way to do it," he explains. "So, we did a lot of work on the science and coming up with new materials that hadn't been used."

Windows as energy efficient as walls means energy savings and reduced emissions, notes Whitmer:

"As we all know, the cleanest, cheapest form of energy is energy that you don't use."

