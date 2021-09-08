Henry Ford employees suing health system over vaccine mandate

(WSYM) — Employees at Henry Ford Health System filed a lawsuit over the health system's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for workers.

The employees say the mandate violates their constitutional right to bodily integrity. They argue that the mandate "shows disregard" for the personal autonomy of employees.

Henry Ford's vaccine mandate will go into effect on Sept. 10 and applies to all team members, students, volunteers and contractors.

Henry Ford is the first health system in the state to require COVID-19 vaccination for all workers.

The health system said the requirement is also consistent with the existing vaccination policy at Henry Ford, which requires workers to get a flu shot and stay current with other vaccinations like measles, mumps, whooping cough and more.

The lawsuit argues that private entities like Henry Ford Health System do not have the right to determine public health policy.

Henry Ford released the following statement in response to the lawsuit:

We remain confident that vaccination is the most powerful tool we all have against the COVID-19 pandemic. Beyond that, we cannot comment on pending litigation.

Read the full complaint below: