Helping hands for tiny feet: Jackson nonprofit eases burden for families with free baby essentials

JACKSON, Mich — A Jackson organization is helping families struggling with the high costs of baby essentials like formula and diapers.



Partial to Girls provides monthly giveaways of baby products and basic needs to over 200 families.

This month's giveaway is scheduled for June 18, from 5-7pm at 711 S Mechanic Street.

The organization was started seven years ago and operates out of a location on Mechanic Street in Jackson.

The cost of baby essentials can weigh heavily on new parents, especially in challenging economic times.

WATCH: Jackson nonprofit provides essential baby supplies to families in need

Jackson nonprofit helps families with rising costs of baby products

"It's really hard out here, especially when some parents aren't working, getting laid off, they're low-income. It's very, very hard," says Lakendria Buckner, a mother of two who understands the struggle that comes with the rising cost of baby products.

Buckner points to specific examples of the financial burden. "Formula is up almost $50 for a little 12, 18 ounce can. A single pack of diapers that holds 18 are $10. That's gonna last you a day or two depending on how big your kid is," Buckner explains.

Inspired by Salena Taylor, Buckner now volunteers with Taylor's organization, Partial to Girls. "Every little thing we do in here is targeted for families, for mom," Taylor shares.

Partial to Girls began seven years ago, offering products like diapers and formula to families and mothers in the neighborhood. "The working mom who's short on her paycheck, not just the mom I knew who was living in poverty. The mom who needed a car, and needed a delivery..." Taylor explains.

Now, Taylor offers monthly donations at a location on Mechanic Street every month, with over 200 families stopping by each time. "When I look at it overall, I think, 'Look what I've been able to do for other families.' If I'd given up on myself, there would be no Partial to Girls," Taylor says.

WATCH: What's in a basic needs bag?

What's in a basic needs bag?

Taylor's drive to give back to moms in need is inspired by her own experiences. "I was pregnant at 15, and it just set the tone for my life. When I say it set the tone for my life, it set the tone for hardship," Taylor shares.

Today, women like Taylor and Buckner are able to give back to mothers and families who are in need of a helping hand. "It's definitely a big help," Buckner says. "I think it means a lot. Right here, some people can't go all the way to a Walmart or a Meijer to get what they need. Being right here on the south side, where a lot of people need it more, is very, very helpful."

The organization is also about supporting moms as they find their path, like Taylor herself once did. "That is a success story, when I see I've been able to help you in your struggle, and that you've taken a step up afterwards," Taylor shares.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

