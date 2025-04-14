"Help!" Heating bills straining budgets, say Jackson neighbors

Warmer weather should mean lower heating bills.

But neighbors I talked to say they are still feeling pinched — winter heating costs still fresh on their minds.

Winter requests for assistance — most "energy related" — doubled since last year, says a report by Jackson's Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Committee.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

If you're like me, you're hoping warmer temperatures will be a break from those heating bills. I asked neighbors how they're feeling about heating costs…and whether they might come down now that it's warmer.

"I certainly hope so," says Dennis Barnett. "The prices have just been kind of astronomical of late."

Neighbors I talked to Monday didn't seem much consoled by the prospect of warmer weather…winter heating costs still fresh on their minds.

"Our heating bill is up," says Barbara Johnson. "I can barely afford it. So, can I get a little help? Anybody?"

"I have electric," says Pam Perez. "I don't have gas where I live. So my electric bill is like — well, my budget is $350 a month."

Jackson County's Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Commissioners reported last month: "Between December and January, there was an increase of 210 applications for emergency assistance, 100 more than the same time last year." Most, says the report, were "energy related" — help with heating and electricity.

"Some people can't afford them heating bills," says Lilly Rogers. "I mean, mine's running me — what? about $400 a month. That's ridiculous. I just think they're too high. They need to lower them….I mean, some people getting shut-off notices, and we've got children and…I mean, it's just ridiculous."

"With the tariffs — who knows how everything else is going to cost," say Perez. "We might all be living in one house and eating the same food to survive."

Says Dennis Barnett: "It's just sky-high."

