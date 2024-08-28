Heat-Related Illness: It Can Sneak Up On You!

As heat indexes soar, medical professionals warn not to take lightly the effects of extreme heat on our health.

First come cramps, then heat exhaustion, then, if you don't cool down — heat stroke, which can be fatal.

Video shows medical professionals discussing trends, signs of heat-related illnesses, and how to avoid them.

With temperatures topping 90 degrees, and humidity bearing down on our neighborhoods, staying cool is key.

So far, Jackson's Henry Ford Health has not seen an uptick in heat-related emergencies, says Dr. Jason Vieder, Vice-Chair of the Emergency Department at Henry Ford Health:

"It's still relatively early — we've only had really a day, day-and-a-half of high temperatures."

Dr. Abraham Hmeidan of Jackson Urgent Care agrees:

"Usually, the numbers go higher after a day or two."

The most deadly heat-related malady to be on guard against, both say, is heat stroke.

"Heat stroke is basically when you have a fever of 104 or higher, plus you feel that you're going to pass out, your skin is super hot..." says Dr. Hmeidan.

"[Heat stroke] is a life-threatening condition," warns Dr. Vieder. "You get a fever. You actually get dry skin as opposed to sweating. Sometimes people get confused or start acting somewhat unusual or erratic, you can get a loss of consciousness."

These symptoms, both say, require immediate medical attention.

Watch out for cramps, dizziness, elevated heart rate, and nausea. These indicate "heat exhaustion," which precedes heat stroke.

Cramps are the first sign, says Nurse Jill Fuller of Jackson Cardiology:

"If you have muscle cramps or muscle weakness, those are signs that you're not having enough fluids and your temperatures are catching up to you."

Fuller says heat-related illness can sneak up on us, especially as we age.

"As you get older, you do not regulate your body as well — temperature," she notes. "They don't have the thirst drive, so tend to not think about drinking..."

Symptoms can seem minor, but escalate if you don't rehydrate and cool down.

Dr. Vieder advises: "You've got to stop what you're doing, go to a cool place, drink water…take off any restrictive clothing and you could mist yourself with some water. "

Avoid alcohol, coffee, sugary drinks, the doctors say. If symptoms persist or get worse, don't hesitate.

"If you're not feeling better," says Vieder, "then it's time to start thinking about seeking some medical attention."

