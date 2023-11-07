Heading to the polls in Jackson? Here's some things you should know.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 7.

Before you head to the polls, there's some important information you should know.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Election Day is Tuesday, and if you're heading to the polls here in Jackson, there's some important information you should know.

First, polls are open from 7 am until 8 pm. If you're voting in person, make sure you know which ward you live in and your polling place. That can be found online through the Michigan Voter Information Center.

If you're voting with an absentee ballot, make sure you submit your ballot by 8 pm on Election Day to have your vote counted. There are multiple ballot drop boxes in the City of Jackson, including one at City Hall.

If you are registering to vote on Election Day, you can get an absentee ballot in person at the City Clerk's office or vote in person at your precinct.

There are some big races in the City of Jackson this year, including Mayor, City Treasurer and City Council Representatives for Ward 2, 4, and 6. There is also a millage proposal from Jackson College on this year's ballot.

We'll monitor the elections all across Mid-Michigan Tuesday right here on Fox 47.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook