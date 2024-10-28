HAUNTED HAYES: Exploring the stories of the past in Jackson's Hayes Hotel

Video shows Rusty Jones as he takes us through a paranormal investigation at the Hayes Hotel in downtown Jackson, just days before Halloween.

Rusty Jones is the founder of Central Michigan Paranormal Investigations.

According to Jones, one of the most haunted floors of the hotel is the fifth, where most of the investigation took place.

WATCH to see what was found.

Paranormal Investigator, Rusty Jones, spends his days exploring the haunted wonders of the neighborhood. He says, "I believe Jackson has a huge draw for paranormal investigators. I could name at least 17 locations that have paranormal activity."

One of those locations: the Hayes Hotel. Before the hotel was built in the 1920s, the Hayes was a funeral home. However, that's not the only reason for the alleged paranormal activity. "There's actually been a couple deaths in the building," says Jones.

Legend has it, one of those deaths happened on the fifth floor, when a man died from alcohol poisoning after spending too much time at the bar downstairs, the Drum Room.

WATCH: A story from a past investigation

Paranormal investigation at Jackson's Hayes Hotel

Jones and his team of investigators use spirit boxes and electromagnetic field (EMF) readers to uncover stories of the past. Jones took that equipment up to the fifth floor to see what we could find...or who we could find.

During the investigation, the EMF readers and spirit box detected several instances of alleged paranormal activity. Watch to find out.

Whether you believe, or not... There may be secrets of the Hayes that could be waiting for you.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook