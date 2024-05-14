HARVARD BOUND: Get to know the Jackson student headed for the Ivy League

Video shows Kelli Higgins, who was accepted to four Ivy League schools.

Higgins decided on Harvard, for her passion for government and politics.

According to her teacher, Aaron Hunt, she's one of just a couple of students in 19 years to be accepted into an Ivy League school

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A lot of high school seniors know the anticipation of opening a letter from their dream school. "When I opened up the letter and saw the streamers, it was such a big moment. Just knowing that all the hard work I had put in finally paid off," says Higgins.

Kelli Higgins was accepted to four Ivy League schools, but one had her heart. "I think the main thing, for me, that made Harvard stand out was the fact that they have so many opportunities in government and in politics. Just knowing that so many presidents are Harvard alumni was just such a cool thing."

Kelli decided on Harvard because of the passion she developed for local government during her time with the Mayor's Youth Council. "From that, I just realized that my voice truly does matter and my advocacy can really make a difference in society. I just thought 'Why not continue what I'm doing?'"

Aaron Hunt has been Kelli's teacher since she was a freshman and isn't surprised to see the bright future she has planned for herself. "I could see early on that she was incredibly intelligent, and her maturity is something you don't see often in students her age."

Hunt shared that in his 19 years of teaching, he's only seen a couple of students accepted into the Ivy League. "It's incredible to see somebody achieve in the way that she has. Being accepted into multiple Ivy League schools, just to see where she takes this from there; I'm very excited to see what she does with this degree."

Higgins plans on taking what she's learned about making a difference in her own neighborhood, and doing what she can to do so on a bigger scale. "I think, through people seeing my acceptances and my achievements, it can just show what a 'realistic' person can succeed, regardless of where you come from."

