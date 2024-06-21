GROWING IN THE GAPS: This Jackson cafe saw a lack of organic options, so they're growing their own

Video shows an update on Bone Family Farm, founded by the owner of Fortress Cafe in Jackson.

Duncan Bones' wife, Elizabeth's, cancer diagnosis inspired him to source his own organic food, as they found options were limited locally.

The farm is now producing dozens of vegetables being served and sold in their cafe.

"Healthy food is typically not cheap," laughs Owner of Fortress Cafe, and now Bone Family Farm. This fact is something he learned firsthand after his wife's cancer diagnosis called for a lifestyle change for his family, surrounding what they ate. A lack of organic options encouraged the Bones to start growing their own organic food and serving it in their cafe.

Watch their story:

One Jackson coffee shop decides to take their products farm-to-table after life-changing news

Bone says "For us, we were always on a budget. We couldn't be spending astronomical amounts of money on food, and so I just wanted to find a way to bring quality ingredients to our area."

The cafe now serves salads, wraps, shakes, and smoothies all made with produce from Bone Family Farm. Bone says soon, they'd like to make tea, syrups, and sauces with the herbs they grow.

For neighbors who are also on a budget and are looking to save money on groceries by starting their own garden at home, Farm Manager Jodie Chilcote explains, "I think raised beds are really easy for an at-home garden. The easiest thing to grow, for sure, is lettuce, any kind of salad greens. They grow really fast; you can easily deter pests." If gardening seems intimidating, Chilcote says, "Your neighbors are always growing something. Just talking about it, everybody's got tips and tricks."

For those neighbors on the go, Fortress Cafe has options for those looking to eat clean. Bone shares, "Seeing it go from just raw land to a full garden and farm... Seeing people trying it in the cafe and people having our salads. It's just pretty incredible to have that nutritional value going out there to everybody."

