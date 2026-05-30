Grass Lake man killed after car leaves road, hits multiple trees Saturday morning

JACKSON, Mich — Authorities believe alcohol and speed played a role in a single-vehicle crash that killed a 22-year-old Grass Lake man early Saturday morning.

Michigan State Police say the crash happened near the intersection of Mount Hope and Katz Roads in Grass Lake Township around 4:20 a.m.

MSP officials say troopers from the Jackson Post responded to the scene after getting an iPhone crash detection alert in the area.

Officials say the man was driving a white sedan northbound on Mount Hope when he lost control, left the road and hit multiple trees.

The driver was rushed to Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

While MSP officials said alcohol and speed are believed to be contributing factors, the investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

No further details are being released at this time.

The Grass Lake Fire Department and Jackson Community Ambulance assisted MSP at the scene.

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