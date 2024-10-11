Grass Lake Campground provides free campsites for those impacted by recent hurricanes

Video shows Apple Creek Campground.

Thomas Brennan, owner, says that he has about 30 spaces available and is offering them at no cost to those impacted by the recent hurricanes.

If you or someone you know has been impacted and is need of a campsite, call 517-522-3467.

Miles of flooding, millions without power, homes destroyed... For those impacted, there's a safe space for them here, in Grass Lake. Owner of Apple Creek Campground, Thomas Brennan, says, "Many campgrounds are closing right now; we stay open till November 30, and we've got areas for them."

According to Brennan, Apple Creek has about 30 spots, all for free, for anyone who has been evacuated from Florida and is driving north in an RV. "We're just going to do what we need to do to take care of them until they need to get to their destination," says Brennan.

For those who were planning to head to Florida to camp, Apple Creek has a spot for them, as well. Brennan says, "I know most snowbirds leave town between the middle of September to the middle of October, so a lot of them won't be able to travel to Florida right now. They can stay here in the meantime."

Brennan has been keeping a close eye on the recent hurricanes, as he has ties to the area. "My mom's down there, an hour north of Tampa, so we've been following the storm very closely," he says. "I'm just happy she got out. We've been in communication with her constantly. She didn't want to leave for the last hurricane; they didn't think it was going to be that bad. We're happy she's decided to leave this time."

Knowing others are in the same position, those at Apple Creek knew they had to do something. Brennan says that they have received some calls, and spots are limited. Call Apple Creek Campground at 517-522-3467, or message them on Facebook to secure a spot.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook