Government money to fix homes in Jackson County?

JACKSON, Mich — Jackson County homeowners of low-to-average income may soon be able to get government money for home improvements — thanks to the efforts of one Jackson neighbor, who brought it to the County's attention.

A grant program that helps low-to-moderate-income homeowners make improvements to their homes is being looked at by Jackson County. It's called the Homeowner Improvement Project, and it's funded by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development through Michigan's State Housing Development Authority, or MSHDA.

It's designed to help maintain the quality of housing around the country.

"It's going to help fix people's homes in the County for free," says Jackson neighbor Sam Ramsey, Founder of Profitable Affordable Housing Development LLC.

Ramsey says he came to the Jackson County Commissioners with the idea of applying for the funding after talking to MSHDA.

"The State had roughly received about $60 million from the federal government," says Ramsey. "They only gave out roughly a few million dollars."

Ramsey says he helped the County start the process to get $400,000 plus administrative costs for the program, but the process is now in the County's hands.

County Administrator Mike Overton confirmed to me that the County will be applying for the grant, but says the County has "no relationship with Mr. Ramsey".

