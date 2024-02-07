Get to know new Executive Director, Jeremy Frew, in Ella Sharp Museum's latest exhibit

Space: A Journey to Our Future will be at the Ella Sharp Museum through May 5.

Jeremy Frew, the new Executive Director, of Ella Sharp Museum explains how he hopes Ella Sharp's original vision will impact Jackson's future.

Rachel Buchanan, Marketing & Development Director of Experience Jackson, shares her insight on how Ella Sharp Museum's mission has impacted Jackson.

As a Jackson attraction that's always been about the past, Ella Sharp Museum is now focusing on the future. What began as a 400-acre estate owned by Ella Sharp, herself, has become a hub for art, history, and science. Rachel Buchanan, Experience Jackson, shares how impactful it is that Ella Sharp's legacy has moved Jackson into the future.

New Executive Director, Jeremy Frew, shares his plans for the museum in the new Space: A Journey to Our Future exhibit. "It was sort of like a dream come true," says Frew. "When this job opened up, I heard it was a chance to rejuvenate, to rebuild relationships, which is very nerve-wracking and scary. (To) work on something that means a lot to a lot of people."

As a resident in Jackson for over 20 years, Frew always admired this neighborhood cornerstone, for the events hosted as a venue, and the history preserved in its exhibits.

"Our goal is to do what Ella would want to do. We are here to serve the community and do it through the vision that Ella Sharp would want," says Frew. He also shared that he hopes to see more students, families, and community members walk through the museum's doors.

For Ella Sharp Museum and the community as a whole, Jeremy sees a bright future ahead. Space: A Journey to Our Future, will remain at Ella Sharp Museum until May 5.

