Get ready to gobble up some miles at Jackson's 19th Turkey Trot

Are you looking to burn off some calories before the big Turkey Day feast? Registrations are now open for the Jackson Turkey Trot.

The Jackson Turkey Trot is preparing for its 19th year at their new venue, Ella Sharp Park. The race will include varying distances, including a kids run, and will even include a virtual component.

The virtual component allows runners to register and run the race on their own time, at their own location, or you can join the fun in-person and cheer on the runners at Ella Sharp, starting at 9am.

Register on the Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists' website.

