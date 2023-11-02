Get a taste of the Jackson artist who chooses coffee over paint

Sam Roe is known locally for her coffee-painted art and wood sliced magnets.

She has begun to share her art locally in local coffee shops, including Musgrove & Co. and Vito's Espresso, as well as in galleries at ART 634.

Coffee makes for a great daily pick-me-up, but one local artist uses coffee for her own unique purpose. Sam Roe is a local artist, but her medium of choice is something a bit unusual.

Roe initially became inspired at the local coffee shops where she began sharing her art, and started using that inspiration in her own pieces in a very literal way. Wanting to the baristas at those coffee shops to connect with her work, and having a love for local coffee, Roe chose to experiment with coffee grounds and water.

"I would say I'm very experimental with my art," Roe explains, "I like to use things that are accessible, so coffee is one of those things." Roe also enjoys creating more colorful pieces with her magnets made of sliced wood.

Local business owners are even getting a taste of Roe's coffee art. This artwork has been displayed locally at ART 634, Musgrove & Co., and as of November 1, Vito's Espresso.

Vito's owner, Vic Schiro, shares "She makes art with coffee. I make art with coffee, except it's a little different. It fits really well, and she's just a cool person."

The community has been extremely receptive to Roe's unique form of art. She reflects, "I want people to remember that creativity comes in all forms. You can be creative in the garden. You can be creative lyrically. You can be creative in so many ways."

Her latest display is at Vito's Espresso, located in Spring Arbor, where some of her pieces are available for purchase.

