GAME TIME: Where to watch the Lions playoffs in Jackson this weekend

The Lions take on Tampa Bay in the NFC Divisional round at 3:00 pm Sunday.

308 Brass Rail is hosting a party with their famous wings.

One North Kitchen & Bar will be serving game day favorites, and offers free delivery for orders $25 or more.

Eagle's Nest will be serving up Detroit-style favorites, like coney dogs, and will be showing the game on a ten-foot TV.

Lions fans across Mid-Michigan are gearing up for what they hope to be a historic weekend, and the energy is no different here in Jackson. Over on Jackson's south side, 308 Brass Rail is ready with its fan-favorite wings.

Owner Tom Rooney shared that they're open 365 days a year, so there's no time like the present to have a party and enjoy the "coldest beer in town."

Since it's game day, you'll probably be in the mood for some game-day food. One North Kitchen & Bar will have it all. Pretzels, loaded tots, wings, pizzas, and nachos just scratch the surface. One North is also known for its housemade dips, taking any average game day food to the next level. If you're watching at home, they offer free delivery on orders $25 or more.

In Clark Lake, things are no different. Eagle's Nest will be bringing a ten-foot TV into their dining area and will be serving some Detroit-style specials that will transport visitors to Ford Field. Those specials include coney dogs and a surprise Detroit-inspired shot that you'll have to try for yourself.

No matter where in the neighborhood you end up, you're sure to be surrounded by fans who are eager to protect the den.

