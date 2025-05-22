Friends remember Jackson teen lost in a fatal crash on Thursday in Leoni Township

JACKSON, Mich — Authorities say a crash killed a 17-year-old Jackson teenager, early Thursday morning. Now, a memorial grows on Page Ave, where friends are remembering someone they say was lost too soon.



Video shows friends of the 17-year-old male driver who died in a fatal crash on Thursday.

The crash occurred around midnight on Page Ave, near Portage Rd, in Leoni Township.

His friends say they'll remember him, by his wise words. WATCH:

Friends remember Jackson teen lost in a fatal crash on Thursday

"Be yourself, no matter what. Don't change yourself for anyone." Those were the last words the 17-year-old driver said to friend James Hull. Now, those words are inscribed on a balloon at that same friend's memorial.

Olivia Pageau James Hull, friend of 17-year-old driver who died in a Thursday car crash, writes the last words his friend said to him on a balloon.

Another friend of the driver, Brayden Rogers, shares, "There's a lot of people who knew him, so it's not easy getting the right story or the fully story that happened. If we can at least comprehend it ourselves, it'll at least help a little bit." According to authorities, the crash happened around midnight on Thursday in Leoni Township. Meanwhile, as cars line up on Page Ave to pay their respects, friends try to wrap their heads around this loss.

"He was definitely a good guy, didn't deserve to go through something like this," says Rogers. Hull says he found out about the loss of his friend over the school intercom. "Kind of on and off with sadness...kind of angry," he explains.

Olivia Pageau Friends of a 17-year-old Jackson teen who died in a car crash on Thursday start a memorial.

These friends say they will remember the one they lost by his words.

"Definitely by words he talked about and spread to other people. He was a guy that cared a lot about a lot of other people," explains Rogers. "He's given me some advice and everything, just memories," adds Hull.

We will continue to update you on air and online as we learn more. If anyone has information on the crash, you're urged to call Blackman-Leoni DPS at 517-788-4223.

