FREE MUSEUM DAY: Explore the history Jackson County has to offer May 11th

Video shows the Lost Railway Museum, Waterloo Farm Museum, and Michigan Military Heritage Museum.

Free Museum Day is Saturday, May 11th.

There are ten participating Jackson County Museums.

A full list of all participating museums can be found here.

Take a ride back in time during Jackson County's Free Museum Day. Grass Lake's Lost Railway Museum is just one of ten participating museums, where neighbors can unfold secrets hidden, right here in the neighborhood.

"People will ask 'Well, what's lost about it? What do you mean lost? Well, when you come in the museum, you can see the entire story of the inner urban railway," says Executive Director, Kim Conant.

Here, take a ride on the Boland Express, a virtual reality train ride from Jackson to Grass Lake. "You can get on the train cars, ring the bells, blow the horns, and have some homemade popcorn from our popcorn machine," added Conant.

Maybe along the way, you'll find yourself getting lost at the Waterloo Farm Museum. Museum Director Arlene Kaiser says, "You get immersed in the past when you come here. In the log house and in the farm house, especially." For museum day, enjoy blacksmiths, Civil War soldiers, and a family straight from 1774.

"We have some very accurate reenactors who come to the events, so when they're here, you're here too," added Kaiser.

Or...at Michigan Military Heritage Museum, explore curated displays of uniforms and artifacts from local veterans. Volunteer Jacob Bailey shares, "Stories get to live on. You come in here and you see stories from your community, people that you shared the community with. It's pretty interesting."

If you're asking: What is a must-see at this stop, "Everything," said Kevin Gerych. "Take your time. Walk around. Just read everything you can."

