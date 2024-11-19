Free Gas Giveaway at Valero Gas Station

A Jackson community service group, Bibles and Burgers, helps alleviate economic burdens ahead of Thanksgiving.

Video shows a Bibles and Burgers paying for 200 tanks of gas, and neighbors expressing their gratitude.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter Ava Moschet, here in Jackson where some drivers are feeling extra thankful ahead of Thanksgiving.

Monday, hundreds of cars lined up along Wall Street for a free gas giveaway at the Valero gas station in Jackson.

Many said they were grateful for the help.

"It's well appreciated"

"We're fortunate, we are very fortunate"

"To be a part of some free gas is winning, for sure"

The gas was paid for by Bibles and Burgers, a local community service group that spent about four thousand dollars helping neighbors top off their tanks.

"We just like to show God's love and give back to the community."

Founder Lloyd McCormick said the group held the same event two years ago, and gratitude from the community motivated them to do it again.

"You can see the gratitude down here and just what a blessing it is, and how grateful they are and you know. I always get testimonies and stories later on about what a blessing it was to them."

By offering free gas, the group said they aim to alleviate some of the economic burdens faced by many in the area.

"It's so hard right now with inflation everywhere, and gas prices, you know. you never know what people are going through so to help give back means a lot."

McCormick said in total, the Bibles and Burgers group paid for two hundred tanks of gas.

"I think it does just as much for me as it does for them"

McCormick tells me he hopes to continue this event, next year with a larger budget. for now, I'm Ava Moschet. Fox 47 News.

