Four ways you can keep your pets safe this winter

JACKSON, Mich. — Winter weather can be tough to navigate, especially if you have a furry friend to let outside.There are many do's and don'ts of keeping you pets safe

So here are the top tips to keep your butt of the ice this winter, curtesy of Northwest Veterinary Clinic:

1. Limit your pets outside access to potty breaks

"For pets that normally live indoors, uhm wed definitley recomend to limit any outside time to potty breaks only. And be very careful with very young and very old animals, do not leave them unattended outside," said Veterinarian Erin Whalin.

2. Shovel a path so your pets can move freely

"When you do take your pets outside you might want to shovel a patch that is free of snow for them.

3. When you return from outside check your pets paws for cuts and snowballs that may have gotten stuck to their fur

"When you bring them in check their paws for any cuts from the ice and if they get any snowball on their feet, you will have to get those off, because those can really build up and make it uncomfortable for them," said Whalin

4. Occupy their minds by playing with a toy or a puzzle

"Hopefully you'll be home with them to provide some company. But, the best thing to do would be to occupy their mind with games if they like to play fetch, theres also toys you can get or you can probably think of something homemade where you can put a little bit of peanut butter or plain yoghurt and then frreze the item so that they have to work at a puzzle,"

said Whalin.

