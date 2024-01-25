Four-legged Lions fans make their playoff picks at the Jackson County Animal Shelter

Jackson County Animal Shelter's Bissell Empty the Shelter event is taking place through the end of the month.

Medium and large dogs, cats, and kittens will all have their adoption fees waved for the event.

Some of the younger pups, named after some Lions favorites, are making their playoff-predictions.

Puppies Campbell, Hutchinson, and Goff are clearly four-legged Lions fans. At first, it seemed that they were tempted to root for the 49ers, but in the end they decided that the Lions were the team to beat. All three dogs will be available for adoptions soon, however, they're not the only animals looking for fur-ever homes.

Going with the NFL theme, Taylor, and her litter of eight puppies, one named Swift, will also soon be available for adoption. Amy Kinder, Events and Marketing Manager at the shelter says, "They were brought to the shelter by animal control, and they've spent the last month or so in foster care, and they will be looking for homes February 7th."

All large and medium-sized dogs, cats, and kittens have had their adoption fees waved as part of the Bissell Empty the Shelter event that goes through the end of the month.

