Four homes to be given away to families, with disabilities, in Jackson

Soon, lots like ones on Mason Street will see new housing. "We know that if someone has a disability, it's going to be harder to find a home that suits their needs," says Public Information Officer, Aaron Dimick. Last week, City Council approved a plan with Norfolk Homes to build four new, single-family homes for families that include someone living with a disability.

City of Jackson A rendering of Norfolk Homes' design for an accessible housing project in Jackson.

"We've never done anything like this before," says Dimick. "We want to make sure that we take care of people in the community, all different types of backgrounds. We know there is a really big need for housing built, specifically, for people with disabilities." According to the City of Jackson, the average age of a home in Jackson is 81 years old, and many of them are not accessible. disAbility Connections Executive Director, Jon Hart, explains, "We have a lot of older housing stock, so you're not going to find very many accessible places to live in Jackson." According to Hart, 18-20% of people live with a disability of some kind. "Building any kind of homes that have (accessibility) available, that's forward-looking, because you can either have a disability or acquire a disability, and live in the same place without dislodging," Hart explains.

Hart describes what it means to build a barrier-free home home. Some requirements are having zero-step access or an ADA compliant ramp, wide-enough doorways, turnaround space, high countertops, and low light switches. The price tag of the new homes built will also be barrier-free, meaning they will be given away. "It's helping remove a monetary barrier for people, but it's also helping remove the physical barriers to having a successful home life," says Dimick.

The project will utilize $800,000 from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, making a difference for four local families. "It keeps people from moving out of your community. The people who are your neighbors are the valuable people in your community. Just because you have a disability, doesn't mean you can't contribute somehow to the community," says Hart.

The deadline to have the homes built and occupied is April of 2026. Applications will be open soon and can be found through the City of Jackson.

