Former Jackson mayor Martin Griffin dies after years of public service

JACKSON, Mich — The city of Jackson announced the passing of former Mayor Martin Griffin on Monday.

Martin Griffin was the longest-serving mayor in Jackson's history.

Griffin also served as City Treasurer and State Representative during his career.

He is remembered for his strength, kindness, and commitment to improving the community.



Griffin dedicated himself to public service throughout his life.

