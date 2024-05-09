Former Hillsdale County Election Official and Her Attorney Charged

Former Adams Township Clerk and her attorney are alleged to have violated election laws in search of fraud.

Both face multiple felony charges; both deny any wrongdoing.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Former Adams Township Clerk Stephanie Scott and her attorney Stefanie Lambert have been charged with multiple felonies by Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel for allegedly permitting an unauthorized computer examiner access to voter data concerning the 2020 election in search of evidence of election fraud.

Scott is accused of disregarding orders from the Secretary of State to hand over voting equipment to an authorized vendor for maintenance and testing, and withholding it until it was seized by State Police.

Lambert, her attorney, is accused of illegally transmitting data from the Township’s poll book about the election under Scott’s direction.

Scott has previously denied any wrongdoing. Lambert's attorney, Daniel Hartman, said in a statement that his client did not violate the law and that she "remains steadfast in her efforts to bring transparency to the people's election data, processes and procedures."

