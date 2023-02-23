Former Comerica Bank to be turned into headquarters for downtown Jackson business

JACKSON, Mich. — The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced a business expansion project in Jackson that is expected to create 60 new jobs for the community. The project is the relocation of Commonwealth Industries headquarters into the former Comerica Bank building.

Commonwealth Associates, Inc. is an electrical engineering consulting firm that provides expert licensing and design services for power generation, electric distribution line, transmission line and substation projects as well as projects involving renewable energy. The company plans to renovate the vacant, 4-story building in downtown Jackson into its new headquarters, which will include a showroom.

The project is expected to generate $4.2 million and create over 60 jobs ranging from office managers to engineers. These jobs are in addition to the 120 jobs that are already in existence. The company also received a $400,000 grant from the Jobs Ready Michigan program to assist in the job creation.

“Commonwealth’s legacy began in downtown Jackson over 100 years ago,” said Commonwealth President and CEO Richard N. Collins. “The opportunity to repurpose an existing building – a building that Commonwealth designed in the 1950s – in the heart of downtown and become integral with the revitalization of the community is a long-term goal about to be realized.”

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook