For Goodness Cakes wishes foster children happy birthdays, with the help of Dawn Foods

For Goodness Cakes has started its 30th chapter in Jackson.

For Goodness Cakes is a nonprofit that provides birthday cakes to children in foster care.

Dawn Foods has made this partnership possible, and recently hosted a cake decorating event for "sprinklers."

Sign up to be a sprinkler at forgoodnesscakes.org/volunteer.

Everyone deserves a happy birthday, and Dawn Foods has partnered with For Goodness Cakes to ensure that foster children in the area have a sweet surprise on theirs.

It's a heartbreaking thought, but there are children out there that don't even know when their own birthdays are. That's why For Goodness Cakes has 30 chapters all over the country.

For Goodness Cakes is a nonprofit organization that provides birthday cakes to children in foster care. They work on a volunteer basis, and coordinate with their "sprinklers" to bake and decorate cakes to be delivered to local foster agencies.

Dawn Foods had the opportunity to provide a corporate sponsorship, so that foster children in Jackson's birthdays will no longer be overlooked or go unnoticed.

Sarah Richmond, Director of Corporate Giving at Dawn shares that the partnership was a perfect fit. "We've been in the bakery industry for over 100 years. One of our mottos and beliefs is that we celebrate life's sweet moments through bakery, and that is exactly what For Goodness Cakes does."

The Jackson chapter is still looking for sprinklers to bake and decorate birthday cakes. Sprinklers are sent upcoming birth dates, and are also given details like the child's age and interests.

Heather LeBrecque, Jackson's Chapter Lead, stated that "So, for disadvantaged youth, they don't always have the opportunity to be celebrated, and that (the cakes) brings celebrating their existence and that we're here for them." She continued "It's very exciting...it's just kind of giving back. Just offering some kindness that everybody needs."

Become a Sprinkler: forgoodnesscakes.org/volunteer

