Following the Jackson volunteers that find and count the unhoused population

Video shows a group of volunteers for the Point-in-Time (PIT) count in Jackson.

The PIT count surveys how many sheltered and unsheltered homeless there are in a given area.

The total from last year's (2024) PIT count was 12 unsheltered and 87 sheltered, according to Community Action Agency.

Looking under bridges, over fences, and on railroad tracks across Jackson County is all part of what's referred to as the national Point-in-Time (PIT) count. The purpose of the PIT count is to find out how many total people are unhoused in the community, whether in a shelter or not. The PIT count is combined with the number of people staying in a shelter to get an idea of an area's total unhoused population.

Olivia Pageau Volunteers check near the Grand River for evidence of unhoused people.

Sheryl Sabo-Grieve, who volunteers annually, explains, "We look for evidence. We look for people. We look for tents." Early Wednesday morning, volunteers were assigned a specific area for their search. Steve Castle, who was also volunteering, says, "Ultimately, if PIT count has zero people on the streets because nobodys' actually outside, then that's the long-term hope that we should be working for as a community."

According to the Community Action Agency, in 2024, the results of the PIT count were:



12 unsheltered people

87 sheltered people

99 total.

I covered the PIT count in Jackson in 2024. WATCH:

Find out how much of Jackson's homeless population are sleeping in the streets in this year's PIT count

During the search on Wednesday, our group found one person, under a bridge. However, there were plenty of signs of even more people, like encampments shopping carts, and clothes, which were recorded as well. Castle explains, "If you don't see a person, sometimes you'll see a person or blankets or something that shows somebody was in that area. That helps gauge certain areas that people are congregating that can be followed up with later."

"Truly, when we've gone out, last year was the first time I had been able to connect with anyone," says Sabo-Grieve. "But being able to connect with someone - that's exactly why we're out here and why we're doing this."

The total for this year's PIT count is still to be determined.

