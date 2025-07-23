JACKSON, Mich — You're a tenant and you wake up one morning to a flooded basement.

"Came downstairs to do some laundry and everything was flooded," says Arthur Dominguez, who leases an apartment at Southridge Park Apartments in Downtown Jackson.

He says THIS is what he woke up to earlier this week (WATCH THE VIDEO):

Flooded Jackson basement, soaked belongings, unresponsive landlord...

And now the landlord is not responding.

"You could walk into the water," says Dominguez. "It was about half an inch to an inch."

Even worse when you don't know what kind of water.

"I don't know if it's septic or what," he says. "I'm on dialysis, so you know, I don't want to mess with the dirty water, and that's why I went to the office and asked them, could they clean it up."

Dominguez says workers came with a snake, and the flooding receded.

But when I visited Monday afternoon, carpets on the floor were still soaking. And Dominguez says the workers haven't come back.

Dominguez says the word from management is that the rest is up to him: "They said they were gonna clean it up as much as they could, and the rest they were gonna leave to the resident."

Dominguez thinks that shouldn't be on him.

"It's pretty unfair to the resident, you know. It ain't my fault it overflowed like that."

I reached out to the building's management — Flushing, Michigan-based Charger Properties — both by email and phone. No one responded in time for this broadcast.

I also went to the leasing office in Jackson, but managers here were unwilling to comment and directed me to call the main office.

