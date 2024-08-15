FIRST LOOK: The new SOAR Cafe is getting ready to open its doors

Video shows a sneak peek of SOAR Cafe after renovations.

SOAR Cafe & Farms is a local nonprofit that offers female survivors and victims of sexual abuse and human trafficking a residential program, education, counseling, and job opportunities.

The new location will open in September.

Jackson neighbors may remember Anna's Gifts & Home Decor sitting at the corner of Mechanic and Homewild for over 30 years. Now, Anna's looks a little different. "It's a total rebuilding process," says SOAR Cafe & Farms CEO, Michelle Cochran. Except, Cochran isn't referring to the renovation of what once was, but rather, what will be.

Mary Garcia, Cornerstone Properties and board member of SOAR, says, "Because of the size of the building, we have a lot of options for people to enjoy the building." Soon, this cafe will once again serve Jackson's neighbors, while also providing employment opportunities for women survivors of trafficking, addiction, and sexual trauma.

WATCH SOAR'S STORY:

SOAR Cafe to provide employment opportunities in beloved former cafe

"It's a mentoring cafe, so (for) ladies who are coming to work here, it's employment. It's skill-building. It's a relationship. It's a community," says Cochran. She describes the jobs provided at the cafe as the end-piece to women rebuilding their lives, through SOAR's program.

The new SOAR Cafe will include a variety of spaces for neighbors to enjoy. Garcia says, "There's plenty of space for us to have different options. We have a main dining area where you can sit and be waited on, or we have an area where you can come and buy a fancy coffee." SOAR Cafe will also have retail and event space. As a whole, the building will provide a place for neighbors to gather, and women a safe space to rebuild.

"We work to uplift, encourage, build up everyone that we serve, so that's something they can look forward to, as well as amazing food," says Cochran. SOAR Cafe will open in early September.

