Firetrucks and icy roads: Jackson Fire Department shares what it's like to be behind the wheel

Video shows City of Jackson Fire Department Lieutenant, Joe Carpenter, sharing what it's like to drive a firetruck in hazardous, winter conditions.

Carpenter says one thing to think about is the weight of the truck, and how much weight 300-1,000 gallons of frozen water can add in below-freezing temperatures.

It is possible to lose control and go too fast on icy roads, so Carpenter is assuring firefighters will continue to arrive to emergencies as fast as they can, safely.

Carpenter shares tips to keep your home fire-safe in the winter below.

Snow days can be a fun surprise, but they're just another day for the City of Jackson Fire Department. I wanted to know what it was like to drive a firetruck when roads are slick. Lieutenant Joe Carpenter responds, "It's just a big monster."

"Our front wheels are actually behind us, as opposed to in front of us. Really, it's more like driving a semi or a city bus, which changes your turning radiuses, so there is a lot more involved than turning the key and driving down the street," explains Carpenter. He also says one issue driving a firetruck in the winter is weight. "Just the sheer weight of these apparatus, you just have to take your time." Something that adds to that weight is water. Carpenter continues, "Typically, we have 300 to 1,000 gallons of water that can freeze easily in our engines, which can freeze easily on these negative degree days."

City of Jackson Fire Department gives out free smoke detectors. Find out how to get yours.

This added weight can make it hard for trucks to stop abruptly when roads are icy. "You do lose control fairly easily, so it does take some skill," says Carpenter. Just like driving any car, firefighters need to drive slowly and cautiously when conditions are dicey. Nevertheless, they're on their way. "We just ask for the citizens' patience. We're on our way. We're driving as fast as we possibly can, responsibly," says Carpenter.

WATCH: Carpenter shares common calls the fire department receives in the winter, and how to stay safe.

Fire safety tips

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook