FireKeepers Casino gets approval for internet gaming, sports betting

Posted at 3:54 PM, Jul 12, 2021
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — FireKeepers Casino can start internet gaming operations Monday at noon after receiving authorization from the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

It will be the 13th operator to provide both online gaming and sports betting in Michigan, according to a news release.

“We welcome the addition of FireKeepers Casino and partner NYX Digital to Michigan’s growing online gaming and sports wagering market,” said Henry Williams, MGCB executive director. “The tribe’s representatives provided key support for development of the laws signed in 2019 that allow federally recognized tribes in Michigan to seek licenses for internet casino gaming and online sports betting. Their participation will generate revenue to support K-12 education, economic development and the Nottawaseppi Huron Band’s tribal community.”

