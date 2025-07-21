Fire damages home in Blackman Township

JACKSON, Mich — A fire heavily damaged a house on Bradley Avenue Monday in Blackman Township just north of Jackson.

"I heard glass popping and my grandson came around and said that our neighbor's house was on fire," said Owen Oswald.

The Oswalds say they noticed the fire about 11:00 in the morning on Monday.

"When I looked at it, the flames were coming out pretty good," said Owen Oswald.

Oswald says firefighters were arriving within 5 minutes, and the fire was out within about 20 minutes.

Crews confirmed what neighbors and the owner of the home told us — no one was injured. The cause is still unknown.

