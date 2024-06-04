FINAL SALUTE: Pearl Harbor Veteran, Jackson Neighbor Honored Upon Passing

Jackson neighbor Herbert James Elfring, Sr., one of America's last living Pearl Harbor survivors, passes away at 102.

Family, friends, and neighbors gathered Tuesday in Jackson to remember and honor him.

Video shows a memorial ceremony, veterans, neighbors, and family members honoring and remembering Elfring.

"He's a great man to aspire to be like," said Raymond Rowley, President of One Stop Veteran Resources — a non-profit Herbert Elfring started to help veterans stay active.

One of America's last living survivors of the Pearl Harbor attack is no longer with us. Here at First United Methodist Church, neighbors gathered Tuesday for a final salute.

Herbert Elfring was a soldier.

One of the last remaining survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

But to many others in our neighborhood, he was so much more.

I asked two of his 9 great-grandchildren what they would remember most about their great-grandfather.

"Him telling us funny jokes and being a really good grandpa," said Tripp.

"What I liked about him was just being with him. I loved him so much," said CeCe.

On Tuesday, neighbors and family gathered at a special ceremony to pay their final respects.

I learned of their love for Elfring's vigor, good humor, dedication, and, as many put it: his simplicity.

"He was a very humble man. Even with all the accolades he received, he did it with humility," notes Rowley.

Rowley knew Elfring from his work with One Stop Veteran Resources.

As friends and family tell it, Elfring lived an active life to the very end and loved sharing his passion for snow skiing, water skiing, golf…and life in general.

"For us, he was our superhero," says granddaughter Keri Hickman. "I mean, at 102 he was still driving, and dancing, and playing cribbage…I mean, he had his memory, and we loved all the stories he shared with us, and he'll forever be living on like that."

As Rowley summed up: "There's just not enough words to describe Herb. And he's going to be missed tremendously by everybody in the community."

GRANDDAUGHTERS LEIGH ANNE AND KERI REMEMBER THEIR GRANDFATHER HERBERT ELFRING:

