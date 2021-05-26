Watch
NeighborhoodsJackson - Hillsdale

Actions

Faster Horses Festival plans 2021 return with Luke Combs, Jason Aldean and Thomas Rhett

items.[0].image.alt
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
A rainbow is seen above festival goers attending the Faster Horses Music Festival in the Brooklyn Trails Campground at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Brooklyn, Mich. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
2017 Faster Horses Music Festival - Day 3
Posted at 10:52 AM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 10:52:47-04

(WSYM) — Faster Horses Festival, dubbed the party of the summer, is returning to Michigan International Speedway in July after canceling last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 3-day festival will bring country superstars Luke Combs, Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett and more to the Brooklyn, Mich. speedway.

Passes for the festival and camping passes are on sale now, and it runs July 16-18.

Tens of thousands of people could come to the event, as all COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted on July 1, according to the state.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Joe Gebhardt

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter

1:52 PM, Dec 16, 2020

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Joe Gebhardt