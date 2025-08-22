Farm stands in Parma: Self-reliance and sharing among neighbors

JACKSON, Mich — With the cost of putting food on the table, some of our neighbors have been taking matters into their own hands…and sharing the results!

TO SEE HOW, CHECK OUT THE VIDEO:

Farmstands in Parma: More self-reliance and sharing among neighbors?

If you're driving along one of our country roads, farm stands like these are increasingly common.

"I love seeing everybody walking out, and the smiles on their faces, you know, and they all have grocery bag upon grocery bag," says Scott Sommers.

Around Parma, I talked to two families who put up farm stands within the last three years.

"My grandparents — this is actually their garden, and then my dad lives next door, and then we live down the road. So, between all three of us, we had too many vegetables, so we opened this stand," says Karris Isaacson.

"Started it up 'cause I grew too big of a garden," says Sommers. "So I had a flat-bed truck, parked it at the road, put some free tomatoes on it. Next thing you know: bunch of people standing around it throwing dollar bills in the seat. So I said, OK, maybe people want this."

A few years later…

"Got 26 different varieties of produce…the neighborhood loves it, and I'm just thrilled to do it," says Sommers.

"So, it's really booming here?" I ask him.

"It is, it is. The neighborhood has really taken a liking to it. They are supporting it and just so excited every spring now it's: when are you opening? when are you opening?"

And the prices?

"We have kept our prices the same for the last three years," says Isaacson.

"Honor system, you know, kind of donation-based," says Sommers. "If you don't have it, leave an IOU, or pay what you can."

The Isaacson family already has a goal in mind for the money they're making: "All the money goes towards our son's college," says Isaacson.

Son, little Rip, getting in on the act with a pitch of his own: "Best sweet corn around!"

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.