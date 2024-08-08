Fair fun without breaking the bank: Enjoying the Jackson County Fair on a budget

Video shows some free and affordable attractions at the Jackson County Fair.

One fair-goer, Rick Corbin, shares that he gets food from the Boy Scouts every year, where each item is under $10.

The Jackson County Fair hosts a variety of free shows and entertainment each day.

From rides, to funnel cakes, the fair is a summer staple for many of Jackson's neighbors. Birthing Barn Superintendent, Brandy Neelis, explains, "You can spend two hours here; you can spend four hours here. There's just so much to see." The Jackson County Fair is full of attractions for visitors, one of those being the animals.

"For starters, it's free, so you don't have to pay to come in here," says Neelis. Some young fairgoers shared that they think the animals are the best part because they're funny and make great memories. It's not just the furry friends that are free to see, but performances each day. For instance, Thursday, the Great Lakes Cloggers were performing, as well as some talented pups.

Another one of those free shows is Dan-Dan the Farmer Man. Farmer Dan shares, "It gives people something to do that doesn't cost. It's a lot of fun for the whole family, and there's a lot of farm and agriculture edu-tainment mixed into the show." Spectators share, "It's really funny and you get to see some exotic animals, sometimes." Another shares, "We like to watch the shows while we eat fries and drink lemonade."

What is the fair without some food? Rick Corbin shows off the onion rings he's about to enjoy from the Boy Scouts' food truck, "Four and a quarter. It's a heck of a deal!"

Corbin shares, "I've been coming here for years. I come to the Boy Scouts all the time. They have good food, good service, good price."

To these neighbors, you don't need to break the bank to have some fair fun.

The Jackson County Fair continues through August 10.

