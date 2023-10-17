Experience Jackson hosts free screening for recent Under the Radar episode

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The PBS show, Under the Radar Michigan, starring Jim Edelman and Tom Daldin, recently paid a visit to Jackson.

Jim and Tom put the spotlight on a few local favorites, and got to know the people behind the businesses in Jackson.

Rachel Buchanan, Marketing & Development Manager at Experience Jackson shares, "The show has been incredible popular over the time it's been on the air on PBS stations, so it's a huge deal for them to come to Jackson. For them to highlight the things that we've got, it's like speaking into the largest megaphone that Michigan has to offer, in terms of travel. That really gets people excited about what Jackson has and how they can come experience it too, and there's a lot of food involved, so people get really into that."

Experience Jackson is hosting a free public screening of the show, Tuesday, October 17 at 6:00pm at the Michigan Theatre, where the business owners shown in the episode will get to share behind the scenes extras and tell stories about their visit from Under the Radar.

