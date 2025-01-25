"Every little bit helps." Jackson church gives away free groceries

Video shows a free grocery giveaway at Blaze Church on Friday.

Groceries were intended for any and all neighbors, regardless of their situation or status.

Lead Pastor, Antoine Bracey, says they gave away enough groceries for about 250 people.

Blaze Church gives away free groceries on the fourth Friday each month.

"For the down and out and the up and in, it's for everybody. Everybody needs a little help" says Antoine Bracey, Lead Pastor of Blaze Church. He says he sees a great need in the neighborhood. "I've been there before as a husband and a father, in between paychecks you need a little help," he explains.

Friday, cars wrapped around Blaze Church on Fairyland Ave awaiting free groceries, which mean a lot when the grocery aisles are full of sticker shock, with "Too high of prices!" according to Doreen Heiler, as she waits in line for her groceries. These groceries made a difference for about 250 neighbors. Whether they were making a difference for someone else, like in Buffy Caldwell's case, "I'm actually picking it up for my niece who has five kids." Or neighbors like Heiler, "It helps. I'm retired and my husband died nine months ago, so every little bit helps."

Olivia Pageau Cars lined up down Fairyland Ave in Jackson, awaiting free groceries.

No matter who the groceries go home with, every little bit helps. Caldwell says, "It feels good to know that I'm able to come and get it for her, especially (her) not working, single mom." Heiler agrees that getting free groceries makes a difference.

This gesture is something Antoine and his wife, Sandra, are happy to do. Sandra says, "It's just very rewarding, even just to see the people getting what they need when they need it." Antoine adds, "This is just a small measure, by us meeting a basic need, whether you come to the church or not, we're here for the community in any way we can be."

Olivia Pageau Pastor Antoine Bracey waves to neighbors as they wait for free groceries.

