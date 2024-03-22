ESCAPING THE SNOW: Spring break comes at the perfect time for Jackson neighbors

Video shows neighbors who are excited to embark on their spring break plans.

A lot of Jackson neighbors plan to flee to Florida for warmer temperatures.

A few travelers plan on driving, and the snow isn't stopping their plans to hit the road.

Jackson neighbors woke up to a blanket of snow on Friday, making them more eager to head to warmer climates for spring break. A lot of those travelers plan's involve a trip to Florida.

However, the snow isn't stopping a few of those neighbors from driving to their destination. Duncan Bone shared that he's traveling all the way down south with his four boys in tow, but this winter weather isn't stopping his plan to drive. "It gives us more incentive to get south faster."

Regardless, it means less snow for these Michiganders. Lynne Lohmeyer shared, "Definitely ready for straight sunshine!" In these warm temperatures, Lohmeyer plans to trade her sleds and snow shovels for some paddleboard and boat rides.

If anything, this snow is encouraging Jackson's neighbors to get out of town.

