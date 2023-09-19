Escape to a magic corner of Jackson

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

There's a magical forest that's begging to be explored by little pirates and fairies alike, and this hidden gem is tucked away right here in Jackson County.

I'm your Jackson Neighborhood Reporter, Olivia Pageau, let's go check it out...

One of Jackson's many hidden treasures is the Fairy Forest of Grass Lake. This fantasy-filled forest is located on North Lake Street, and with Halloween quickly approaching, we may see some more Jack-o-lanterns and black cats filling the forest.

The Fairy Forest is open every day from 9am to 10pm and is free for visitors.

