Ella Sharp Park holds 20th Annual Art, Beer & Wine Festival

On a picture-perfect Saturday, summer arrived in the city of Jackson.

The 20th Annual Art, Beer & Wine Festival was held in Jackson on Saturday. Many neighbors came out and enjoyed games, food, and music.

Many neighbors tell me an event like THIS is something you can't get tired of.

"It's so much fun, if you like the beer, wine, or whatever, you've got that, plus you have all these awesome art and craft vendors, so you cannot get bored," Jackson neighbor Zack Bigelow said.

Jackson neighbor Zack Bigelow tells me, while it's been a day of fun, he loves that the festival brought people out for low-cost enjoyment in the community.

"That's the whole point of the community around here, it's local, everything is source local, so the prices are going to be a little bit lower, and it is the first kickoff of summer," Jackson neighbor Zack Bigelow said.

Other neighbors I met, like Matt Tucker, who is new to the area and a local artist, told me today was a great opportunity to connect and network, while learning what Mid-Michigan has to offer.

"It's really exciting, we moved here two years ago from Detroit, it's fun to be a part of the Jackson community," Local artist Matt Tucker said.

"The community feeling, an event like this can bring, brings people together, all different types of people," Local artist Matt Tucker said.

Brought together for an early taste of summer and community.

"For me, it's just meeting all kinds of new neighbors, that's the best part, you get to see new friends' family, every year it's a reconnection," Jackson neighbor Zack Bigelow said.

