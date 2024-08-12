Ella Sharp Museum sees exciting updates after a generous donation

Video shows Ella Sharp Museum's current exhibits and updates in the granary.

Recent donations have allowed for updates to be made in the granary, as well as free admission in the first part of August.

The Ella Sharp Museum hopes to one day go admission-free, by the help of donations.

The Ella Sharp Museum is one of the places in Jackson that make the neighborhood as historic as it is. However, places like the Ella Sharp Museum rely on donations to stay afloat. One recent donation allowed the museum to open with free admission for the first part of August.

AM EXTRA: One of the exhibits at the Ella Sharp Museum

Another recent donation allowed for some serious upgrades in one beloved spot. Harrison Marcott, Director of Curatorial Affairs, shares, "Recently, we've had a really large donation from Janet Rochefort to totally redo the granary." Being one of the original buildings on this property, the granary saw a new ceiling, furniture, windows, and a fresh coat of paint.

"Its been totally transformed from what it was a year ago, for the better," says Marcott. Donations like this allow the team at Ella to preserve these pieces of history. "A lot of buildings on site are from the mid-19th century. It is one of our assets. That's something linked to our campus where we try to intersect the modern with this heritage of Jackson," says Marcott.

Next, the Ella Sharp Museum hopes to upgrade Ella's farmhouse and the barns, but that can't be done without help from the neighborhood. "We're trying to move forward on a lot of things," says Marcott.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook