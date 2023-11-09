Watch Now
Election results for the City of Jackson

View the election results for Mayor and City Council for the City of Jackson.
Posted at 10:26 PM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 22:26:41-05

    Starting this December, the City of Jackson will see one new City Council member, two re-elected members, and a re-elected Mayor.

    Jackson has re-elected Daniel Mahoney (53.71%) as Mayor of Jackson. As for City Council, three seats were elected last night.

    For Ward 2, Freddie Dancy was re-elected and will be serving his third term (54.57%). For Ward 4, Connor Wood was elected and filled the vacant seat after Laura Schlecte could not run again, after redistricting (55.30%). For Ward 6, Will Forgrave was re-elected and will be starting his second term (69.73%).

    The Mayor and all three councilpersons will be sworn in December 5, 2023.

