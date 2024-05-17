"Education is everything." The Jackson County Youth Center sees its first student graduate high school

Video shows Jasaan Galloway, a recent high school graduate, who has been detained at the Jackson County Youth Center.

Galloway is the first student in the Youth Center to graduate high school.

The Youth Center celebrated him by holding their own special graduation ceremony inside the facility. (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Most high school seniors will walk the halls of their respective schools for one more time before getting their diplomas. For Jasaan Galloway, final time before his senior year was spent here at the Jackson County Youth Center.

Jackson County Youth Center Director, Chuck Baker, says, "Jasaan has worked really hard on his academics while he's been here."

According to court records, Galloway was charged with armed robbery and remanded to the Youth Center. As part of his detention at the center, Galloway is required to go to school.

"He's been dedicated. He's persevered through a lot of ups and downs, but he's maintained his hard work ethic and worked really hard to accomplish this goal that he's had," says Baker. That goal: earning a high school diploma. Thanks to a collaboration with the Jackson County Intermediate School District to provide education programs to the detainees.

"Education is everything," says Galloway. His vision became a reality last week, surrounded by family, teachers, and staff, Galloway officially graduated.

"I'm happy that I was able to accomplish it, 'cause at first I didn't think I could do it. There was a lot of obstacles in my way." Galloway credits his success to a strong support system. "Especially my family, 'cause they (are) the ones that helped me get to that point. I've been doing it for myself, of course, but I also do it for them. They helped me and gave me the motivation to do stuff like that."

Galloway says he wants to continue his education, go to college, and pursue a degree in social work, so that one day, he can help youth that fall into similar situations he's faced. "I feel like I can relate to people like me, and if I ever came back to a place like this and worked, I feel very hopeful. Sometimes, I feel like I don't (have) people that understand me as much as somebody like me would be able to understand me."

Galloway pleaded guilty to armed robbery and weapons charges. He is still awaiting his sentencing hearing, but plans on keeping education as a priority in his future.

