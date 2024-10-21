Eaton Aerospace strikers weigh new proposal

As the strike at Jackson's Eaton Aerospace enters week six, workers are preparing to vote on a new proposal from the Company.

Workers say the new proposal is hardly different from the one they previously rejected.

Pension changes, healthcare costs, and wages remain points of contention.

Video shows striking workers, UAW Local 475 President Donnie Huffman.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"The mood is — we want to go back to work."

— Norman Crittenden, Striking Eaton Aerospace Worker

Eaton Aerospace workers are still camped out here in Wade Park six weeks after negotiations over a new contract with Eaton Aerospace broke down.

In my day-to-day in the neighborhood, I keep up with workers between stories on the strike.

Eaton worker Norman Crittenden says not much has changed in an offer they're set to vote on this week: "It's basically the same thing we turned down last time."

Donnie Huffman is president of UAW Local 475, representing Eaton Aerospace workers. He says last Wednesday the two sides worked with a federal mediator who came here to help them get closer to an agreement.

Huffman says a new proposal will be put to a vote Thursday. But he says they're not getting closer to what they're looking for — like a softer blow to pension changes, smaller jumps in healthcare costs, and wages that better keep up with the cost of living.

He says, instead, there's "no new money, no increases — just moving money around a little bit."

Huffman says changes to the pension plan remain a key sticking point. The proposal calls for workers to keep pension benefits they've already earned, but switch to a 401k for future retirement savings. He thinks that would be hard for middle-aged workers who would have less time to build their 401k before retirement.

I reached out to Eaton Aerospace for an update but did not receive a response in time for our broadcast.

