East Jackson Community Schools would like a second school resource officer but can't find one due to law enforcement staffing shortages.

Jackson County Sheriff's Office currently provides deputies to five districts.

Superintendent Jeff Punches believes stronger recruitment efforts and better incentives could help address the officer shortage affecting school safety.



"Obviously we want to provide a safe environment for learning. Not just for our students but for our staff," Punches said.

East Jackson schools looking for school resource officers amid nationwide law enforcement shortage

The district currently has one school resource officer, but Punches would like to add another. However, finding qualified candidates has proven difficult.

"They're just not there," Punches said, referring to the shortage of available officers compared to the number of schools requesting SROs.

The role of school resource officers extends beyond traditional law enforcement duties. Rather than "playing the cop per say," Punches explained, SROs focus on "getting to know kids and building relationships with them."

Captain Kevin Hiller with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office confirmed the staffing challenges facing law enforcement agencies.

"Staffing in and of itself has been a struggle for law enforcement as a profession," Hiller said.

The county operates a program that places deputies in five districts throughout Jackson County. This arrangement forces other districts seeking their own SROs to seek assistance from different departments, if available.

"I mean I wish we had enough deputies, a deputy or an officer in every school," Hiller said.

When asked about potential solutions, Punches acknowledged that simply increasing funding may not solve the underlying problem.

"I think you can keep throwing money at the problem," Punches said, suggesting that stronger recruitment efforts could help address the shortage.

He emphasized the need for better incentives and clearer messaging about the benefits of law enforcement careers.

"Really trying to incentivize and having a very specific reason to get people to go into those professions," Punches said.

Despite the challenges, Punches remains committed to maintaining safety as the district's primary concern.

"I think that's what's best for our kids at East Jackson," Punches said.

