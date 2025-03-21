East Jackson Community Schools turns to voters for long-awaited improvements

Video shows several improvements East Jackson Community Schools hopes to make, if their bond proposal passes.

Improvements and upgrades the bond would cover include roof repair/replacement, a new gym floor, STEM labs, technology upgrades, and safety updates, as well as new lockers, kitchen, and furniture.

This bond is an extension, and has a net zero tax increase.

Built in 1965, parts of East Jackson's Secondary School have never seen an upgrade. "Really, there's a lot of areas being touched that will help students, staff, and the community," says Superintendent, Jeff Punches. That's why a bond proposal will be put in front of voters in May. Punches says the bond, valued at $12,340,000, is an extension and has a net zero tax increase.

"Taxpayers (that) are paying, that live in the East Jackson Community School District, would be paying the same going forward," explains Punches. The bond will cover upgrades at all three district buildings.

One of the major repairs Punches hopes to see done is the roof. He shows, "This end of the building has to have a complete tear out with a new roof. This is just one example of the water damage from the roof."

Olivia Pageau Water damage at East Jackson Secondary School



The gym floor is also original, from 1965. Punches explains, "Right now, this is the thinnest the wood can be. We can't sand it again, so it's very susceptible to the heating and cooling. You can see there's cracks and dead spots are starting to pop up."

Olivia Pageau Cracks in the East Jackson Secondary School gym floor

One East Jackson parent, Michael Mericle, says, "If the school starts dropping down, as far as roof leaks, mechanical failures, it's going to be a hard hole to get out of, especially with potential funding cuts from state and federal levels."

East Jackson is also looking to make some safety upgrades, including new locks and ballistic glass for classrooms. Tammy Shorba, another parent, shares, "It's an unfortunate thing that kids, now, have to deal with, probably moreso than when I was a kid. It's scary for them."

With the hopes of the bond passing, Punches hopes neighbors consider East Jackson's future. He says, "If we don't do something today, the way everything is going, is going to be two to three times more expensive down the line. If the bond fails in May, the next time it will be an increase in taxes." Voters will decide on May 6.

