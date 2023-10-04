Dr. Holliday makes dental care more accessible in Hillsdale

Dr. Jelani Holliday and the MCDC are providing accessible dental care to rural areas, like Hillsdale.

Finding care in those areas can be a challenge for local residents.

Dr. Holliday recently received the Delta Dental Foundation Community Commitment Award, which recognizes dental students whose efforts are to serve rural areas with a shortage of dental care.

The people of Hillsdale have a big reason to smile. Dr. Jelani Holliday is making dental care more accessible than ever in Hillsdale.

Recent University of Michigan School of Dentistry graduate, Dr. Holliday, started his practice in Hillsdale. Dr. Holliday shared many of the patients who visit his office have nowhere else to go, because no where else accepts their insurance.

Being originally from south Georgia, Dr. Holliday grew up seeing the need for dentistry in rural communities.

"When I came to Michigan, after graduating, I decided to help those in need," shared Holliday.

He not only gives dental care to those who have awaited this, in some cases, for their entire life, but leaves them smiling.

"I see patients all the time with severe cases, because they haven't had a dentist who can see them. Coming to Hillsdale, I'm cleaning up a lot of cases that could've been avoided if there was a dentist in the first place," said Holliday.

